A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly beating his girlfriend's daughter over ice cream.Investigators say Timothy Dubose accused the 12-year-old girl of eating his ice cream, and then assaulted her.Harris County Precinct 1 deputies say he beat the young girl with a belt all over her body, and then punched her in the head repeatedly.Officials also believe he beat the child's three other siblings.Dubose is being held on a $20,000 bond.