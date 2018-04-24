.@Pct4Constable arrested a man who they say tried lure a 7-year-old with candy to his apartment at this playground. I’m live from the scene on @abc13houston at 4pm to explain deputies want the suspect’s face out there: https://t.co/hW67juJXYH pic.twitter.com/EozwSokhG9 — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) April 24, 2018

A man has been arrested, accused of offering a child at a playground candy to come to his apartment and perform a sex act.Thomas Keck, 40, has been charged with enticing a child with the intent to commit a felony.Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office say Keck went up to a 7-year-old boy on a playground in the 14100 block of Champion Drive on Saturday. Keck allegedly offered the child candy if he would come to his apartment.He then reportedly showed the boy a sexually explicit photo on his phone and asked if the child wanted to perform the act in the photo.The child refused and ran away.Keck was arrested and booked in the Harris County jail. His bond was set at $25,000.