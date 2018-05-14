Man charged after allegedly taking upskirt photos of women at Friendswood church

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pearland man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of women at a Friendswood church has been arrested.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of women at a Friendswood church has been arrested.

Friendswood police say Micah Clifton Gautney, 21, was arrested and charged with improper photography or visual recording.

According to police, Gautney was caught taking upskirt photos of the women as they waited for services at the New Hope Church in Friendswood.

Gautney was reportedly pretending to tie his shoes while he took the photos.

His bond has been set to $10,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
SWAG CHAMPS: Rockets' fashion before Game 1 of West finals
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
Police searching for man accused of shooting restaurant owner
Shooter wanted after killing at least 1 at convenience store
Nanny gets life in prison for fatal stabbing of 2 children
Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal
Walmart greeter fired after punching panhandler in Katy
Show More
What Rockets fans need to know about West finals tickets
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
Meghan Markle's dad may not attend her royal wedding
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
More News