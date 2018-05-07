Police searching for man accused of taking pictures of women in dressing rooms

Pasadena police searching for man accused of taking pictures of women while they were changing in dressing rooms (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police are searching for a man accused of taking pictures of women while they were changing in dressing rooms.

Authorities say the suspect was allegedly caught snapping photos of women inside their dressing rooms on two separate occasions.

The first incident occurred at the Dirt Cheap clothing store on Fairmont Parkway, and the other incident occurred at a Walmart located in the 1100 block of Shaver Street.

According to police reports, the suspect was confronted by one of the women at Walmart, and immediately fled the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that in both cases the man left the scene in a 4-door, dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Jernigan at 713-475-7830.
