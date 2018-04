Baytown police are looking for a man suspected of taking a female Australian Shepherd from the animal control facility.Police believe the male, described as Hispanic with a large high-top fade, stole the dog at the facility on North Robert C. Lanier Drive around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday.The puppy was in the process of being adopted by a family when she was abducted, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baytown PD at 281-422-8371.