Deputy Justin Gay is under going an 18 hour surgery at this time. Thank you for your continued prayers during this difficult time. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) November 6, 2017

The man accused of shooting a Precinct 4 deputy constable appeared in court Monday afternoon.Constantine Argyiou, 38, is facing charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.The deputy was shot six times in his legs Sunday night, but is expected to survive.Deputy Justin Gay was responding to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance in northwest Harris County when he was shot.Neighbors say Argyiou's mother called deputies after her son became violent and started throwing things.Deputy Gay reportedly saw Argyiou in the street and that's when investigators say he was shot multiple times.He was able to radio for help and even identify his shooter.Argyiou was arrested near the 9000 block of Walnut Glen after he was bitten by a police K-9.Gay was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.He was in surgery overnight and is expected to undergo several more during his long recovery.Monday morning, he reportedly underwent another surgery.Gay has been with the department for two years.