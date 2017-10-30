Man alleged recorded woman in Katy gas station bathroom

Kevin Burrell (inset) is charged with improper photography after he was accused of recording a woman inside a Katy bathroom.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A customer said she asked to use the bathroom at a gas station and was shocked to find someone was spying on her.

Kevin Burrell is charged with improper photography for allegedly using his cell phone to record that woman in the bathroom of a Valero on South Mason.

According to court documents, the woman noticed a pin hole in the trash can facing her. She opened it and found the phone actively recording.

She took the phone and handed it over to police.

A warrant is out for Burrell's arrest.

