The man accused of conning his way into a Philadelphia high school by claiming to be a DJ for Alicia Keys, has been arrested in Virginia after allegedly doing it again.Police in Arlington took 23-year-old Jerez Coleman into custody after reports that he was impersonating someone else.When they responded, they determined he was already wanted in Philadelphia.Coleman is accused of posing as the DJ for the Grammy Award winner in order to give a talk at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts back in May.District officials say Coleman, also known as DJ Official Silent Assassin, conned his way into three Philadelphia high schools in May.The Maryland man was previously convicted for making threats against former Pres. Barack Obama.Later, he was featured on the TV show "Catfish," in which he pretended to be a well-known rapper. It proved to be a scam.