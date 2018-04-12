A man is accused of giving an 11-year-old relative NyQuil and having sex with her at a home in Baytown.The alleged incident happened in May 2016, when Michael Andrew Gray, who lives in Tennessee, was staying with family members at the home for several months.Gray is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.According to court documents, Gray was alone with a young family member on the day of the incident.He allegedly gave the girl the medicine, which made her sleepy.The 11-year-old told authorities that she woke up in pain to find Gray having sex with her.The relative also said that Gray tried to get her to touch him inappropriately and told her that if she didn't do it, then she didn't love him.He also allegedly said he would kill himself if she didn't commit the act.A warrant for Gray's arrest was issued on March 15, 2018. He is in custody.On Wednesday, Gray, 53, appeared in court where a protective order was granted. His bail has been set at $40,000.