Man, 18, accused of forcing sex acts on 15-year-old girl at Bible camp

Police arrested 18-year-old Crispin Ricablanca after they said he performed sexual acts on a 15-year-old girl against her will in a bathroom during a bible camp. (KFSN)

HANOVER, California --
Authorities arrested an 18-year-old who is accused of performing sex acts on an underage teenage girl against her will at a Bible camp.

According to police in Hanover, California, Crispin Ricablanco was taken into custody after allegations came to light at Kiononia Church vacation Bible camp.

Investigators said Ricablanco and the 15-year-old victim knew each other before the alleged incident on June 27. Police said it appeared to have happened in a bathroom.

Ricablanco was booked into the Kings County Jail and faces multiple charges related to the incident.

His bail was set at $775,000.
