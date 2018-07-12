Authorities arrested an 18-year-old who is accused of performing sex acts on an underage teenage girl against her will at a Bible camp.According to police in Hanover, California, Crispin Ricablanco was taken into custody after allegations came to light at Kiononia Church vacation Bible camp.Investigators said Ricablanco and the 15-year-old victim knew each other before the alleged incident on June 27. Police said it appeared to have happened in a bathroom.Ricablanco was booked into the Kings County Jail and faces multiple charges related to the incident.His bail was set at $775,000.