Man accused of exposing himself to young girls near school in Rosenberg

ROSENGERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a man accused of exposing himself Wednesday near George Junior High School in Rosenberg.

According to police, a young girl stated that a nude black man was standing at the corner of Marilyn and Leonard Street. She told investigators that the male started to follow her, which caused her to take off running.

The suspect was able to catch up to her and grabbed her by the waist, police said.

Investigators said another young girl described a similar incident on Tuesday. The girl also said a nude black man approached her and exposed himself near Marilyn Street and Brumbelow Street.

The male was not wearing a shirt, the girl said.

Rosenberg school resource officers, patrol officers and detectives will be in the area during bus pick-up and drop-off for the upcoming days, Rosenberg police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-5500.
