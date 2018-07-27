CHILD KILLED

Man accused of beating his 3-week-old son to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man was charged Wednesday for beating his three-week-old son to death, officials said.

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son, Trayvon Summers.

Police launched an investigation into the infant's death after hospital staff from JFK Medical Center in Edison reported the suspicious death of child Sunday

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that Trayvon Summers suffered significant injuries and learned that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Tiray Summers is currently being housed in the Union County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
infant deathsbaby deathchild killedu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, self over custody dispute
2-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in home
Man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
More child killed
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News