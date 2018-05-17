Man charged after allegedly trying to kidnap 5-year-old boy from Alief park

A man is facing felony charges after being accused of trying to lure a boy from an Alief park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputy constables say a Houston man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a boy from an Alief park and take photos of him.

Erick Guillermo Hernandez, 57, was arrested Wednesday night at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park.

Hernandez is charged with attempted kidnapping after he allegedly tried to coax a 5-year-old boy away from a playground while his father was jogging on the park's walking trail.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, a family friend who was watching the boy confronted Hernandez, and then called the boy's father for help.

His father found Hernandez after he tried leaving the scene and brought the suspect back to the park.

Deputies say they confiscated a cell phone from Hernandez as evidence after he allegedly attempted to snap photos of the little boy.

The child and his sister, who was also at the park, were not harmed.

The constable's office believes there may be other possible victims. If you have any information about this suspect, call Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666.

You can also submit a tip on their website here.
