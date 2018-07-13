Make It Right: Harris County DA giving opportunity to resolve outstanding warrants

EMBED </>More Videos

The Make It Right program will help you resolve open warrants, the district attorney says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in northeast Harris County or Precinct 3 and you've got an unpaid ticket or an outstanding warrant, the district attorney wants to help you make it right.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday that those with low-level, nonviolent misdemeanor offenses can get those issues resolved without risking arrest through the Make It Right program.

If you stop by North Shore High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, you can receive free legal help and get information about finding a job.

Representatives from Workforce Solutions and the city's different chambers of commerce will be at the event to help people get back on track.

The event is for people living in communities in Crosby, Highlands, Baytown, Channelview, Sheldon, North Shore and more.

Leaders emphasized during a press conference Friday morning that anyone needing help who attends the fair will not be arrested.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestwarrant arrestsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News