Major milestone: Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes celebrates 27th birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who was shot in the head on Facebook Live has consistently celebrated recovery milestones, but this latest one might be the most important.

Devyn Holmes turned 27 years old on Monday.

Family and friends left heartfelt messages, photos and memories of their favorite times with Devyn on a Facebook page where people from all over can keep up with his recovery.

Holmes was shot on Easter Sunday while he was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

TIMELINE: Facebook Live shooting
Since then, Holmes' family has been sharing health updates about his progress.

On May 3, his family said that Holmes had an emergency procedure because fluid began to build up. He made it through that procedure successfully and is still physically responsive.

Prior to that update, Holmes' family reported that he whispered the word 'alright' in response to someone telling him something. That was his first time speaking in more than a month.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $40,000 to help pay for Holmes' medical expenses and future care.

READ MORE: Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional

"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.

RELATED: Family of man shot on Facebook Live says he opened his eyes and improving
Along with following Devyn's recovery online and leaving well wishes, others may want to show support in other ways.

You can buy a bracelet on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page. The bands are $5.

READ MORE: Man shot on Facebook Live breathing on his own and following commands, family says

