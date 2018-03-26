EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3262716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jeff Ehling gives perspective from the scene of a shooting that left two people dead.

HCSO Homicide in route to 14700 Country Rose Ln. Preliminary report is two males deceased one female transported , PIO on way. pic.twitter.com/hLgtyR3PSy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018

Two people are dead after an ex-boyfriend apparently followed through on threats he made to a family in Cypress.Detectives say tensions had been rising between the man and his ex-girlfriend.Over the last few days and weeks he may have threatened violence against the woman and her new boyfriend. Early Monday morning it appears the suspect went from words to action.The shooting happened inside a home on Country Rose Lane in Cypress just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Cypress Mill Park II subdivision.Relatives of the victim did not want to speak with us as they arrived at the home where deputies say two people died and another was injured.The incident started just after 3 a.m. when the homeowner's ex-boyfriend came to the home and started banging on the garage door.He reportedly got into the home because the homeowner had not changed the garage door code.Detectives say the ex-boyfriend found the woman's new boyfriend and killed him.He then shot the woman who lives in the home before he committed suicide.Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the family had recently received threats from the ex-boyfriend, however none appear to have been reported to law enforcement.Detectives say the ex-boyfriend previously lived in the home.There were two other people in the home when the shootings happened. The homeowner's pregnant daughter and her boyfriend locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom to protect themselves, and were not hurt.The woman who was shot is recovering from her injuries, and is said to be ok.