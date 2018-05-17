EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3451532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting.

It's been three years since a deadly gang shootout in Waco and the entire thing was caught on surveillance cameras.The shooting happened at the Twin Peaks restaurant.Nine people were killed and 20 others wounded in the shootout between two biker gangs, the Bandidos and Cossacks.Earlier this month, three Bandidos members were the first to be charged with murder in this case.More than 20 other bikers have been re-indicted on lesser charges.Prosecutors also dismissed 62 cases relating to the shootings so that they can focus on "more culpable" ones.