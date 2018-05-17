3 years later: 9 killed in biker gang shootout at Waco bar

Nine people were killed when gunfire erupted at a Waco bar on this day in 2015. (KTRK)

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been three years since a deadly gang shootout in Waco and the entire thing was caught on surveillance cameras.

The shooting happened at the Twin Peaks restaurant.

Nine people were killed and 20 others wounded in the shootout between two biker gangs, the Bandidos and Cossacks.

Earlier this month, three Bandidos members were the first to be charged with murder in this case.

More than 20 other bikers have been re-indicted on lesser charges.

Prosecutors also dismissed 62 cases relating to the shootings so that they can focus on "more culpable" ones.

1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Waco
Murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting.

Charges filed against 170 motorcycle gang members following deadly Waco shootout
Twin Peaks, the restaurant where that biker brawl started, shut down and its franchise revoked

Video shows scene of shootout in Waco that left 9 dead
Video of biker gangs shootout in Waco.

