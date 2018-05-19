  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: At least 20 injured after reported plant explosion near Pasadena
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil for Santa Fe HS shooting victims (KTRK)

Local organizations are hosting vigils following the tragic shooting at a Santa Fe High school that killed 10 people and injured 10 others

On Friday morning, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire at the campus, killing mostly students, authorities said.

The shooting comes 4 moths after the tragic mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The following vigils will be held in honor of the victims:

  • Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA- Prayer Service Following Santa Fe High School Tragedy
    Masjid Baitus Samee, 1333 Spears Rd. Houston, TX 77067
    Sat., May 19, 2018
    Time: 7:30 p.m.

  • Montgomery County- Students Demand Action Vigil for Santa Fe HS

    Sat., May 19, 2018
    5 p.m.

  • Candlelight Vigil for Santa Fe hosted by Moms of Galveston County Community Events
    Walter Hall Park, 807 Highway 3 N, League City, Texas 77573
    Sun., May 20, 2018
    7-9 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
At least 20 injured after reported flash fire at plant near Pasadena
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe HS students and staff permitted to pick up vehicles Saturday
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Show More
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
More News