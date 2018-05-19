Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting

On Friday morning, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire at the campus, killing mostly students, authorities said.
The shooting comes 4 moths after the tragic mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The following vigils will be held in honor of the victims:
- Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA- Prayer Service Following Santa Fe High School Tragedy
Masjid Baitus Samee, 1333 Spears Rd. Houston, TX 77067
Sat., May 19, 2018
Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Montgomery County- Students Demand Action Vigil for Santa Fe HS
Sat., May 19, 2018
5 p.m.
- Candlelight Vigil for Santa Fe hosted by Moms of Galveston County Community Events
Walter Hall Park, 807 Highway 3 N, League City, Texas 77573
Sun., May 20, 2018
7-9 p.m.