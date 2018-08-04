WILDFIRE

Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire

Teams from multiple area fire departments are getting ready to head to California to battle large wildfires.

The North Montgomery County and Porter fire departments just received their deployment orders.

The crews delivered their fire equipment to Webster Saturday. That is where other equipment from the Galveston, Webster, and Baytown fire departments are also loaded on trucks to be transported to California.
