Student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to League City Intermediate School

Authorities have arrested a Clear Creek ISD student after school officials reportedly found a gun at League City Intermediate school Monday morning.School district officials confirm that a student informed a teacher that another student had a gun on campus.School administrators took the unloaded gun from the student and Galveston County Sheriff's Office arrested him.An investigation is underway.No one was hurt.