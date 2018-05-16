HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A brawl between two groups of men at a Sunnyside apartment complex ended in a shooting that injured a child.
On Wednesday, Mayor Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo visited the area and made a plea for the community to come forward.
"If you know anything, you have to help us out," Turner said.
Houston police say officers were already patrolling at the King's Row apartment complex in the 4100 block of Barberry when gunshots rang out just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As officers ran towards the gunfire, investigators said a bullet went through a window and struck a 3-year-old boy who was inside his family's apartment.
We urge the #Sunnyside and neighbors in Kings Row complex to come forward. Anyone w/ info in this case is urged to call HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS more info here https://t.co/qMwL6i0Ull pic.twitter.com/0BkP5eXDH0— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 16, 2018
I met with the grandmother of the boy caught in crossfire in a shooting in Sunnyside. Chief @ArtAcevedo @MattSlinkard and @TroyFinner joined me at the complex. Anyone w/ info in this case is urged to call HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS pic.twitter.com/veiDqElbI5— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 16, 2018
The child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.