LIVE: HPD update on MS-13 gang member wanted for murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, HPD homicide commanders, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and other agencies will be available to discuss the arrest and extradition of suspect Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, charged and wanted for two murders in the Houston area.

Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, is charged with capital murder in Fort Bend and Harris counties.

According to a Houston Police Department spokesperson, Herrera-Hernandez was arrested early Saturday in Arlington, Virginia.

Herrera-Hernandez, also known as "Terror," murdered a 16-year-old at the Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City on June 13, investigators allege. They believe the 16-year-old had witnessed several gang-related murders and was working with authorities.

Nearly a month later, Houston police identified Herrera-Hernandez in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Kevin Alvarez. According to witnesses, Herrera-Hernandez and Alvarez had been arguing before the shooting.

MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area, Elissa Rivas reports.

