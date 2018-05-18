LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
At least one gunman opened fire at a Santa Fe High School killing eight to 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. Now possible explosive devices have been located both at the school, and at a site off campus.

RELATED: Crime scene tape surrounds home in Santa Fe

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Two suspects believed to be students were in custody.
WATCH: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez cautions death toll could rise
EMBED More News Videos

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales brief media on the shooting at Santa Fe HS


The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but said it would not immediately release further details. Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said a suspect had been arrested.

"We hope the worst is over, and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Richardson told reporters at the scene.



Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Students were evacuated from the building, and backpacks were searched before they were transported to Alamo Gym at 13306 Highway 6 to be reunited with their parents.
VIDEO: Students escorted out by law enforcement
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe High School students being escorted out by officers after active shooter incident


"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" student Leila Butler said.

MORE: Student's first person witness account
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe High School student Leila Butler talks to ABC13 about the active shooter on campus.


President Donald Trump offered his condolences amid the tragedy.
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump gives remarks on the Santa Fe High School shooting.



Other nearby school districts put protective measures in place as well.



Santa Fe is roughly 36 miles outside of Houston. According to the Texas Education Agency, the high school enrollment is about 1,400 students.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
'Shots fired' - 911 dispatch chaos during Santa Fe shooting
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
READ: Local school districts' plans in case of an emergency
Show More
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
HAUNTING MURDER: Galveston store owner stabbed in the heart
Bartender charged in deadly crash appears in court
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Trump golf club
Firefighters say car Baytown child was left inside reached 112 degrees
More News