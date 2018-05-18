RELATED: Crime scene tape surrounds home in Santa Fe
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911.
#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD— Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Two suspects believed to be students were in custody.
WATCH: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez cautions death toll could rise
The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but said it would not immediately release further details. Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said a suspect had been arrested.
"We hope the worst is over, and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Richardson told reporters at the scene.
#UPDATE— Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018
Dr. Superintendent Leigh Wall:
It is with great sadness that I stand here to share with you that we experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning. We are grieving the loss of members of our SFISD family. #SantaFeISD
Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Students were evacuated from the building, and backpacks were searched before they were transported to Alamo Gym at 13306 Highway 6 to be reunited with their parents.
VIDEO: Students escorted out by law enforcement
"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" student Leila Butler said.
MORE: Student's first person witness account
President Donald Trump offered his condolences amid the tragedy.
We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever... pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018
Other nearby school districts put protective measures in place as well.
We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode.— Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018
Santa Fe is roughly 36 miles outside of Houston. According to the Texas Education Agency, the high school enrollment is about 1,400 students.