  • LIVE VIDEO Arrest made in attempted kidnappings in Harris Co.

Suspect arrested in connection with 2 attempted kidnappings in Harris County

Suspect arrested in connection to last weekend's kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of two women.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has been arrested in connection to last weekend's kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of two women in Harris County, authorities said.

In addition to the charges in Harris County, the suspect also faces sexual assault charges in Montgomery County.

Deputies say the male suspect forced a woman off her bicycle and tried to get her into his car on North Bend Drive. Neighbors say she was dragged down the street at least 100 yards.

EMBED More News Videos

New video released in attempted abduction case.



Minutes earlier, deputies also received a call about an attempted kidnapping on North Vista.

Luz Baena was able to escape with cuts and bruises all over her body. She described the harrowing experience to ABC13.
EMBED More News Videos

Victim in attempted kidnapping talks to ABC13's Pooja Lodhia.


"I tell him, 'Please don't kill me, don't kill me. Please, you have a mother, I believe in God, please don't kill me,'" Luz Baena said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnappingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
Plane with cracked windshield makes landing at Hobby
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
DA to review case of former death row inmate
'Golden State Killer' suspect pops up in courtroom
Show More
HPD searching for teen girl missing since February
Plan to get thousands out of your way in Galleria traffic
ACT NOW! Time running out to claim $2M lottery ticket
Abandoned tiger cub found inside duffel bag in Texas
Foul odor leads to discovery of dead man inside car
More News