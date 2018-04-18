STARBUCKS

LISTEN: Philadelphia police release call from Starbucks employee

LISTEN: Philadelphia police release call from Starbucks employee.

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia police have released a recording of the call from the Starbucks employee that led to the arrest of two black men.

In the recording, a woman is heard saying, "Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave." She gives the address of the Starbucks store, and the entire call lasts less than 30 seconds.

Starbucks said Tuesday that the employee who made the call no longer works at the store but declined to give details.

In the communications between police and dispatch that were also released, someone refers to the situation as a "disturbance," and additional officers are sent.

The arrests last week sparked protests and calls for a boycott on social media. Starbucks says the stores and corporate offices will be closed on the afternoon of May 29 for racial bias training.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the arrests should not have happened and the company said he met with the two men. Starbucks also said the employee who called the police no longer works at the store but declined to give further details.

The incident is a major blow to Starbucks' image since the company has promoted its coffee shops as neighborhood hangouts where anyone is welcome. After a video of the arrests spread online, the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks trended on Twitter.

And on Monday morning, about two dozen protesters took over the Philadelphia shop, chanting slogans like, "A whole lot of racism, a whole lot of crap, Starbucks coffee is anti-black." A Starbucks regional vice president who attempted to talk to the protesters was shouted down.

Officials have said the officers were told the men had asked to use the store's restroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything, and they refused to leave.

Video shows several police officers talking quietly with two black men seated at a table. After a few minutes, officers handcuff the men and lead them outside as other customers say they weren't doing anything wrong.
