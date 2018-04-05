Lightning seen over Japan's so-called James Bond volcano

ALEX FAUL
Mount Shinmoedake, featured in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," put on a show Thursday morning when cameras caught not only the volcano erupting but lightning above it.

The volcano, which is located between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in southwest Japan, has been erupting since the beginning of March.

On March 15, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Level 3 warning, alerting residents to not approach the volcano and refrain from entering the danger zone.

According to the Japan Times, the JMA reported ash plumes around 3 miles high from the latest eruption, which occurred at 3:31 a.m. Thursday morning. The agency also confirmed volcanic lightning caused by friction between ash particles.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
HPD: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman inside garage
Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for 'inmates' comment
Dayton ISD teacher accused of child porn
Pitbulls accused of killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits inside pet shop
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
Show More
Sheriff: 17-year-old bites head off a chicken
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Alleged Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
Police: Missing CDC worker drowned; no sign of foul play
Patriots' Edelman helped stop possible school shooting
More News