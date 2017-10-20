Lightning hits gas line causing fire in SE Houston backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

Lightning hits gas line causing fire in SE Houston backyard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeowner in southeast Houston says lightning struck a gas line in his backyard, causing a fire.

The resident on Dunmoor Drive, which is in the Clear Lake area, captured the ignited gas line before dawn Friday morning in the midst of storms moving northward through the area.

An explosion that resulted from the rupture blew out a couple of windows of the home.

According to firefighters, lightning actually struck a tree. The current of the single bolt traveled through the roots of the tree and then ignited the gas line.

Luckily, fire crews kept the fire from spreading to the home. There were no reports of injuries.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
caught on camerafirelightningHoustonClear Lake
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Storm, strong winds cause damage in Dickinson
Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2
Fans send prayers to Astros in Game 6
Teen cousins targeted in drive-by shooting
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
Show More
President Trump gifts fallen soldier family $25,000
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
More News
Top Video
How Burger King is making a point about bullying
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
70 years later: WWII letters found in local library
More Video