A homeowner in southeast Houston says lightning struck a gas line in his backyard, causing a fire.The resident on Dunmoor Drive, which is in the Clear Lake area, captured the ignited gas line before dawn Friday morning in the midst of storms moving northward through the area.An explosion that resulted from the rupture blew out a couple of windows of the home.According to firefighters, lightning actually struck a tree. The current of the single bolt traveled through the roots of the tree and then ignited the gas line.Luckily, fire crews kept the fire from spreading to the home. There were no reports of injuries.