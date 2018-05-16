EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2359141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family warns about unseen dangers after son is electrocuted in flood waters

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of a man electrocuted during flooding from Hurricane Harvey.Andrew Pasek was trying to rescue a dog from flooded property when he stepped into water that had electrical currents running through it.The lawsuit accuses CenterPoint Energy of failing to implement and follow reasonable provisions and policies related to emergency situations. The suit argues that the energy provider had a duty to ensure that electricity was shut off to the property during Harvey.The property owners are also named in the lawsuit which states that they had a duty to provide reasonable care by insuring the property was free from electrical malfunction or dangerous conditions.A light fixture is believed to be the source of the electricity that killed Pasek. The electrical company that installed the fixture, and the company that manufactured it are also named in the lawsuit.According to the Pasek family attorneys, one of the purposes of the lawsuit is to change the way CenterPoint Energy manages its electricity grid during foreseeable natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.