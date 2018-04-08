Large number of shell casings found at NW Harris Co. shooting scene

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sheriff's office is on the scene of shooting in northwest Harris County.


Investigators say two men were shot inside a car near FM-1960 and Walters.

A large area of the parking lot is taped off. More than a dozen shell casings were marked on the ground.

Deputies say the victims drove from that scene and stopped outside Spring Creek Barbeque and called 911.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.
Both victims have been taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
