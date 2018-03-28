EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3127132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> KIPP co-founder terminated after allegations of misconduct.

A Lamar CISD teacher has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.According to police, 37-year-old Richard Seguara, a teacher at Lamar Consolidated High School, sent inappropriate messages to a student's phone.After an investigation, Seguara was charged for the alleged crime.He is currently a resident of Katy.The case has been handed over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, police said.