Lamar CISD high school teacher charged with having improper relationship with student

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A Lamar CISD teacher has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

According to police, 37-year-old Richard Seguara, a teacher at Lamar Consolidated High School, sent inappropriate messages to a student's phone.

After an investigation, Seguara was charged for the alleged crime.

He is currently a resident of Katy.

The case has been handed over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, police said.

