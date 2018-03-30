Lake Conroe temporarily closed to boat traffic due to hazardous water conditions

Lake Conroe closed to all traffic (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lake Conroe is temporarily closed to all motorized boat traffic Friday morning due to hazardous water conditions.

The San Jacinto River Authority closed Lake Conroe, effectively immediately, due to high lake levels, submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards that could put people at risk.

Officials said the lake level has risen nearly 203 inches above sea level, which is two feet over the lake's normal pool level.

"At this level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands, and other structures are fully submerged and create a very dangerous situation for boaters. In addition, high winds and rapidly flowing water from local streams have resulted in a large amount of floating debris on the reservoir. With bulkheads becoming submerged, lake area residents should also be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water," officials stated.

According to the release, over the last several days, Lake Conroe experienced five to eight inches of rain, which resulted in a rapid rise in the lake.

Officials say that they are making efforts to reopen the lake as soon as conditions allow.
