Knife-wielding man arrested after SWAT standoff in Pearland

A knife-wielding suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pearland home has been taken into custody after a standoff with a SWAT team.The Pearland Police Department says the man was attempting to break into several homes in the 2400 block of South Washington around 1 p.m. Thursday.At one point, the man was able to get inside one of those homes, but when he was confronted by a homeowner, he barricaded himself inside a bathroom.A SWAT team was called when the suspect refused commands to leave the home. Negotiators spoke with the man for an hour and a half before they busted in and got him out of the house.Pepper spray was used in the incident, according to Pearland police.A neighbor down the street took video once the man was outside, on the ground. Video shows police speaking with the man as EMS arrive with a stretcher to take him to the hospital for evaluation.Fortunately. no one was injured during the situation.We spoke with one neighbor who said the man was trying to break into his own home, but then a family pet alerted them to danger."I was just inside my room and I heard the screen door open, and we thought it was my dad trying to come in. We didn't think nothing of it," said neighbor Jeremy Kilgore. "My dog started barking in my back yard. So I got up to go look, and there was man without a shirt on and a knife on his hand."Police said the 33-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was found wearing only shorts. Again, he was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.We do not know what charges he will face.