Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship

Former Klein ISD employee accused of inappropritae relationship with a student (KTRK)

A school employee is out of a job over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.


Klein ISD issued the following statement: "When Klein ISD became aware of allegations that a Klein Oak High School employee had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student, Klein ISD immediately began investigating and involved the Klein ISD Police Department. Klein ISD will continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority in Klein ISD."
