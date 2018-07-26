HATE CRIME

Police: Man charged with hate crime outside Illinois Starbucks had KKK hood in car

EMBED </>More Videos

A DeKalb man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an incident at a Starbucks in suburban Countryside. (WLS)

COUNTRYSIDE, Illinois --
A man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an incident at a Starbucks.

Andrew Angel, 43, is accused of putting a flyer with a swastika and anti-government propaganda on someone's car while the person was sitting inside it.

Police say the person approached Angel inside the Starbucks and asked him about the flyer.

According to police, Angel caused a disturbance in the Starbucks, then exited and waited for the person outside where he continued to yell racial slurs and profanity at the person.

Authorities said that when they searched Angel's car they found white supremacist flyers, a Ku Klux Klan hood, other KKK regalia, clothing with swastika and confederate flag patches, a ventriloquist dummy, stuffed animals and a security guard uniform.

The incident happened on May 18. Angel was taken into custody last week after an investigation was completed.

Authorities have filed a felony hate crime charge and a disorderly conduct charge against Angel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimekkkku klux klanwhite supremacistsIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HATE CRIME
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll in noose as prank
Hate crime charges for man in Puerto Rico flag harassment video
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
June 7, 1998: James Byrd Jr. murder in Jasper, Texas
More hate crime
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News