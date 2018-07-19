Pappadeaux kitchen accident forces evacuation of George R. Brown Convention Center

EMBED </>More Videos

The George R. Brown Convention Center was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an accident at Pappadeaux. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of high school AP teachers were forced to evacuate from Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center after a kitchen accident set off some fire alarms.

Authorities with the convention center said the incident happened at Pappadeaux's when someone overfilled some refrigerant, causing the alarm.

No one was injured and officials said there was no danger.

Images on social media showed a number of teachers forced outside during the evacuation.

The teachers were visiting the GRB for an Advanced Placement conference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
evacuationteachersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News