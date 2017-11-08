A former KIPP Explore Academy counselor accused of sexually assaulting three students is due in court this morning.
According to court records, Brandon McElveen pulled young girls out of class and sexually assaulted them.
Investigators said McElveen would commit the abuse repeatedly.
In fact, in one case, the alleged abuse occurred to the student from kindergarten through the fourth grade.
Sources said there are likely more alleged victims, and McElveen could face more charges.
Before working for KIPP, McElveen worked for CPS as an investigator. He worked with abused and neglected children.
McElveen's attorney said they will enter a not-guilty plea and plan to fight any and all allegations.
Last week 13 Eyewitness News talked to McElveen during his jail visitation. When he was asked about the charges, he said he was, "Just praying."
In light of the charges, KIPP Explore Academy announced a number of changes. Parents tell us some of those changes are being implemented. Parents said training for parents and students to identify abuse is scheduled for next month.
There's also a meet and greet set up for this month where parents can meet the staff.
KIPP sent a statement saying the behavior runs counter to everything they stand for.
sexual assaultstudentscourtHouston
