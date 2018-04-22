FIGHT

VIDEO: Employees at KFC attacked while trying to break up fight

KFC employees attacked trying to break up fight

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Florida (KTRK) --
Police are looking for a group of men who violently attacked employees at a KFC restaurant in Florida.

Cell phone video was posted on Facebook showing a group of people throwing fists in the parking lot before Tuesday.

At one point, the restaurant manager was slapped while trying to break things up.

A witness told Eyewitness News that the suspects are the same men who tried to attack her and her pregnant friend a couple weeks ago.

Authorities are working to figure out what started the fight.
