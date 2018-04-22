Police are looking for a group of men who violently attacked employees at a KFC restaurant in Florida.Cell phone video was posted on Facebook showing a group of people throwing fists in the parking lot before Tuesday.At one point, the restaurant manager was slapped while trying to break things up.A witness told Eyewitness News that the suspects are the same men who tried to attack her and her pregnant friend a couple weeks ago.Authorities are working to figure out what started the fight.