Kentucky officer fires through windshield at suspect

A Kentucky robbery suspect fleeing from police was shot and killed by four Louisville officers, one of them shooting through his patrol car windshield.Body cameras captured dramatic video of one officer firing several shots through his windshield as he approached the suspect and another officer firing more than 15 times at the armed suspect.21-year-old Demonjhea Jordan was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.The officers involved are on administrative duty while an internal investigation is conducted