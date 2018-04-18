Katy police sending warning to parents and kids about stranger danger incident

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Katy Police Department is sending a warning for parents and their children about a recent stranger danger incident.

Police want them to be vigilant walking to and from school after a Taylor High School student was approached by a man who insisted on giving her a ride.

She was walking along Kingsland Boulevard Tuesday morning when she said a Hispanic man asked if she needed a ride.

She told him "no," but she said he wouldn't give up. He drove off, then came back and asked her if she needed a ride again.

She called her mother and stayed on the phone with her until she made it to the school safely.

She said he was driving an older model tan Chevy pickup truck.

The student described the man as someone in his 40s or 50s with slicked black hair, gray facial hair and wearing a black T-shirt and navy blue pants.

If you believe you have seen this man and the truck, contact the Katy Police Department.
