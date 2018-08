EMBED >More News Videos A father in Florida made his son carry bully sign as punishment for picking on kids at school.

Katy Independent School District is releasing a new feature on its app to help stop bullying.The school district tweeted out a video previewing the new bullying tip line feature on the Katy On-the-Go app.The tip line lets students anonymously report instances of bullying from their phone.The school district says the app is coming to students this month.The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 15.