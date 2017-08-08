K-9 bites officer during chase in Texas City

A Texas City police corporal is recovering from bite wounds to the arm and leg after he was attacked by a K-9 Tuesday afternoon.According to police, officers were involved in a car chase around 1 p.m. The suspect eventually bailed the vehicle and took off on foot, police said.Cpl. Robert Judson caught up with the suspect in the 400 block of 25th street and tackled him.According to police, a K-9 was also in pursuit and bit Judson on his left leg.The officer was taken to Mainland Medical Center for treatment and was later released.The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.Police have not released any other details surrounding the chase or charges the suspect may face.