K-9 bites officer during chase in Texas City

EMBED </>More Videos

K-9 bites fellow officer in Texas City. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas City police corporal is recovering from bite wounds to the arm and leg after he was attacked by a K-9 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were involved in a car chase around 1 p.m. The suspect eventually bailed the vehicle and took off on foot, police said.

Cpl. Robert Judson caught up with the suspect in the 400 block of 25th street and tackled him.

According to police, a K-9 was also in pursuit and bit Judson on his left leg.

The officer was taken to Mainland Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the chase or charges the suspect may face.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
police chasedogofficer injuredTexas City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Swimming to be banned at San Luis Pass
Body of missing woman in her 60s found in retention pond
Trump warns N. Korea of 'fire and fury' over threats
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
Register to attend Texans open practice in Houston
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
BE PREPARED: Expecting more storms tonight
Authorities recover local man's body from Canyon Lake
Show More
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Harris Co. bayous still at high levels after 5-6" rain
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
Residents cautious as water recedes near Hall's Bayou
Sheriff: Vehicles stolen from dealerships, sold online
More News
Top Video
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
Selena Gomez takes on a new role as handbag designer
Houston Methodist Hospital is No. 1 in Texas for sixth year
CALLING TEACHERS: Free food from the Breakfast Klub
More Video