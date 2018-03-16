HIT AND RUN

Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run (KTRK)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A jury in San Francisco unanimously found San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Kohrs guilty of two felony counts of hit and run.

Kohrs, previously known as the "Hot Cop of the Castro," was accused of hit and run in a November 2015 incident at Broadway and Montgomery just after 2 a.m. Two victims sustained injuries.

"Ultimately this man was brought to justice. It doesn't matter whether you're a police officer, whether you're an everyday person everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions and that's exactly what we saw here today," said Max Szabo, a Spokesperson with the District Attorney's Office.

Victor Perez, one of the victims, told ABC7 News by text Thursday he felt pity and resentment for officer Kohrs.

Kohrs' attorney argued he ran because he was in danger from a mob that had gathered who recognized him as the Hot Cop of the Castro.

"I don't ever criticize a jury. I think the process is one that we have to respect doesn't mean that I'm not disappointed, I'm extremely disappointed," said Defense Attorney Peter Furst.

The judge remanded Kohrs to custody saying he was a flight risk.

"He didn't appear before the police for a number of hours but he did turn himself in and the idea that he's a flight risk because of that one instance is not one with which I agree," said Furst.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 4th.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimepolicehit and runhit and run accidentcrasharrestcourtcourt caseu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Hot Cop' of San Francisco ordered to stand trial on felony hit-and-run charges
San Francisco cop pleads not guilty in felony hit-and-run
SF 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run
Video offers clue following arrest of 'Hot Cop' in SF hit-and-run
HIT AND RUN
Hit and run of little girl in crosswalk caught on video
Witnesses try to stop driver from fleeing hit-and-run crash
Driver caught on camera hitting girl, then taking off
Police search for driver who hit teen and fled the scene
More hit and run
Top Stories
Authorities clear suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Authorities clear suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video