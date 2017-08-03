Jury deciding sentence for woman convicted in officer's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1382703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A developing story where an officer has been killed in an accident in Pearland at Countryclub and Broadway.

A jury is now deciding the sentence for the woman convicted of killing a Pearland officer while she was driving drunk last year.Amber Willemsen was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in connection with Officer Endy Ekpanya's death.Police said Willemsen, 40, slammed into Ekpanya's police cruiser on East Broadway Street near Liberty Drive in Pearland in June 2016 while he was on duty.Evidence presented in court revealed Amber Willemsen told a friend in jail that she'd had a few drinks on the night of the accident but clearly remembers everything that happened.Willemsen allegedly told that same friend in jail that the experience was "something to check off [her] bucket list" and said that the situation could have been much worse."I sat for a year and tried to figure out why it was him," she said in testimony. "He had so much more to offer than me -- he has a family that won't get to see him and a child who won't get to have the experience I've had with my children."Willemsen also claimed she was pulled over on a Houston highway on suspicion of drunk driving before the crash with Ekpanya, but that officer took her to a local Denny's instead of arresting her.A jury found Willemsen guilty of intoxication manslaughter in connection with Ekpanya's death.Police said Willemsen slammed into Ekpanya's police cruiser on East Broadway Street near Liberty Drive in Pearland in June 2016 while he was on duty.The driver's side of Ekpanya's car was crushed, and he had to be extracted from the vehicle. Ekpanya died on the way to the hospital.According to Harris County court records, Willemsen was out on bond for a May 29 charge for possession of methamphetamine. She received probation in October 2012 for driving while intoxicated.Clear Creek ISD confirmed Willemsen worked as an assistant principal at Bauerschlag Elementary several years before the crash. A district spokesperson said Willemsen resigned in May 2012 to "take care of family."Ekpanya left behind a 2-year-old son and a fiancée.Before the crash, Pearland hadn't had an officer killed in the line of duty in decades.