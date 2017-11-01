EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2571487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at how the events surrounding allegations against Brandon McElveen unfolded.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2572766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Audio revealed from KIPP meeting after counselor charged with sex crime, Steven Romo reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2571477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A former KIPP Explore Academy counselor has been charged with a second count of indecency with a child in Harris County.

A former KIPP counselor charged with indecency with a child appeared in court this morning.Court documents alleged Brandon McElveen pulled three vulnerable children out of class and molested them in his office.The judge ordered him to stay away from the alleged victims."You cannot stalk them. You cannot communicate with them in a threatening manner," said the judge.Sources told Eyewitness News that McElveen arrived to the Harris County jail on Tuesday afternoon.McElveen was arrested in Victoria last week and picked up to be transferred to Houston around noon on Tuesday.McElveen has a $50,000 bond for each of the counts.