A Houston judge has set bond for a woman accused of abandoning two young children inside an apartment she was evicted from last month.New video from court shows 22-year-old Kerri Green facing a judge after she was arrested on Tuesday.On Wednesday, Green was given a $40,000 bond, representing $20,000 for each count of abandonment. The judge also set a $1,010 bond for a theft charge.Green is accused of leaving a 10-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy together in a crib inside the sweltering apartment.According to court documents, an apartment manager found the children inside Green's old unit in east Houston.The document states the girl was "covered in vomit and dry mucus" while the boy was "not responsive to voices or touch," malnourished and "staring into space."A man who says he's the father of the children is hoping to get custody of them, but CPS is continuing its investigation.CPS says they will return to court next week for a hearing to determine what happens next.