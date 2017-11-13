Judge says HPD officer facing charges not a flight risk

A former Houston police officer accused of tampering with evidence in a drug case appeared in court Monday morning for the first time since she bonded out of jail.

Julissa Guzman Diaz, once named officer of the month by the Houston Police Officer's Union, didn't talk to ABC13's Courtney Fischer as Diaz's attorney ushered her out of the courtroom.

Diaz, an 11-year veteran officer, was pulled over by an undercover officer earlier this month during a sting operation.

Prosecutors say Diaz was recorded on a hidden video camera searching the bait car, but ignoring baggies of cocaine in plain sight. Court documents allege Diaz called a tow truck driver to simply tow the undercover officer's car away without collecting the cocaine for evidence.

"They're very serious charges," said Scott Siscoe, Diaz's attorney. "My client is completely innocent and we're looking forward to being able to prove that here in court."

When questioned about the prosecution's claim that Diaz's actions are caught on video, Siscoe said, "It's real early in the process. But believe me, she's innocent of these charges, she did not do it."

In court, the judge questioned prosecutors about bond conditions: both the high $100,000 bail and the fact that Diaz was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device. The prosecutor said she believes Diaz is a flight risk. But, Siscoe said Diaz has lived in Houston all her life and has nowhere to go, especially since her 13-year-old daughter, sisters and parents live in Houston as well. The judge ruled an ankle monitor would not be necessary.

Siscoe is a retired lieutenant with the Houston Police Department. We asked if it was his connection to law enforcement that made him want to represent Diaz.

"That's not why I took the case," Siscoe said. "I took the case because I talked to her and I believe she's innocent."

Diaz is scheduled to be back in court in about a month.

