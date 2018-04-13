EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2075344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant

A judge could decide today if a former deputy and her husband will have their murder trial moved out of Harris County.Terry and Chauna Thompson are charged in the chokehold death of John Hernandez outside a Denny's in Crosby.The incident happened in May 2017.The Thompsons have asked for their trial to be moved to another venue, arguing there is prejudice against them in Harris County.The couple also says investigators mishandled their case. Prosecutors deny those claims.The judge has already denied the defense's request to remove the district attorney from the case.The Thompsons are being tried separately starting in May.