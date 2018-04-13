DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Judge could decide today if ex-deputy, husband will have Denny's murder trial moved

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge will decide Friday if the murder trial of a former deputy and her husband will be moved. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A judge could decide today if a former deputy and her husband will have their murder trial moved out of Harris County.

Terry and Chauna Thompson are charged in the chokehold death of John Hernandez outside a Denny's in Crosby.

The incident happened in May 2017.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant



The Thompsons have asked for their trial to be moved to another venue, arguing there is prejudice against them in Harris County.

The couple also says investigators mishandled their case. Prosecutors deny those claims.

The judge has already denied the defense's request to remove the district attorney from the case.

The Thompsons are being tried separately starting in May.

Deadly Denny's chokehold fight saga: Everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 29)

A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

What we know about the man and deputy indicted after deadly Denny's fight
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant

Related Topics:
trialcourtdeadly dennys fighthomicidemurderHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's fight trial moved
Denny's hosts benefit for daughter of man attacked in Crosby
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
More deadly dennys fight
Top Stories
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade
Show More
Music, movies and Bollywood: Free things to do in Houston
Dentist accused of abusing patient, told him 'You're so cute'
You could be at the helm of mission control at NASA in Houston
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Here's what replaced the iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
More News