Jose Rodriguez was denied bond when he stood before a judge hours after his arrest.

We're getting our first look at Jose Rodriguez, the man charged with murder in the crime spree that left three people dead.He is now a maximum security inmate being held at the Harris County jail away from other inmates and behind two steel doors.The 46-year-old parolee saw a judge Tuesday night on two capital murder charges. He was denied bond. A third murder charge is expected to be filed soon.As he stood in court, Rodriguez showed no emotion.The murder victims are Pamela Johnson, Allie Barrow, and Eduardo Magana. A 22-year-old METROLift driver remains hospitalized.The following are details from court records.Investigators believe Rodriguez pried open the burglar bars on a kitchen window at Johnson's home to gain entry. They believe he tied her hands to a headboard and shot her in the chest.It was also revealed that people who were concerned about Johnson tried to call her on July 12 and July 13, but couldn't reach her.They went to her home, where she still did not respond to them. A neighbor went over to help them open the kitchen window and that's when they found the contents of Johnson's purse on the floor.They discovered her body in her room and called police. The last time Johnson's family saw her was on July 10.Surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows Rodriguez leaving in her vehicle on the morning of July 11 and returning around lunch time. The vehicle then left again and didn't return. Johnson's vehicle was later found abandoned at Willowbrook Mall.From July 5-13, Rodriguez pawned several items belonging to the victims, including two telephones and Johnson's television.Rodriguez was ultimately identified through prints left behind on one of the victims' cars he allegedly stole.A black revolver investigators believe is tied to the crime spree was recovered during the arrest.His last alleged victim, Magana, was found facedown with a gunshot wound to his head.Rodriguez admitted to nothing during a three-hour interview with officers.He did request a court-appointed lawyer. He is expected in court again on Thursday.