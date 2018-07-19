Grandson of mob boss John Gotti accused of running illegal vehicle scrapyard

Grandson of mob boss John Gotti accused of running illegal vehicle scrapyard in New York. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
The 32-year-old grandson of mob boss John Gotti has been arrested, accused of running an illegal vehicle scrapyard in New York.

Carmine Gotti Agnello, also a star of "Growing up Gotti" -- was arraigned on vehicle-dismantling and falsifying business records and was released on his own recognizance.

Authorities say LSM Auto Parts & Recycling on Liberty Avenue did not have a license to crush cars.

Gotti Agnello, of Old Westbury, is the son of reputed mobster Carmine "The Bull" Agnello, Sr, and Victoria Gotti, John Gotti's daughter.

Carmine Jr. and his two brothers were featured in the reality show.

Gotti Agnello is due back in court on Sept. 25, 2018.
