JJ Watt to distribute Harvey funds to 4 charities

Houston Texans star JJ Watt will distribute the $37 million he raised for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts to four different nonprofits with boots on the ground in southeast Texas.

Watt will partner with St. Bernard Project to rebuild homes damaged by Harvey, Save the Children to support child care centers and after-school programs, Feeding America to feed those in need and Americares to provide professional physical and mental health care for those impacted by the storm.


The relief work will take place over a 24-month period.
